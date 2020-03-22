The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is taking a number of precautionary measures to assist public health efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
These restrictions include offices in Kentucky and Tennessee. Locally, they involve Lake Barkley Dam.
Effective immediately, all visitor centers and resource manager offices are closed to the public until further notice.
Parks, campgrounds, day-use areas or other recreation areas that have not opened for the 2020 recreation season shall delay opening until further notice.
In cases where closure of a day-use recreation area is not possible, public restrooms, group shelters, beaches and other amenities will be closed in order to promote Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended precautions. Day-use fees will not be collected at these areas during this time.
Cancellations for campground or group shelter reservations through May 15 will be processed automatically and a full refund will be issued. America the Beautiful passes may be purchased online by visiting store.usgs.gov/pass.
Boat ramps will remain open, but all schedule tours, interpretive programs and special events will be canceled until further notice.
Shoreline management visits, usually relating to dock permits, will be conducted by phone, email or mail between dock owners and Corps personnel in order to protect both parties.
Although public access will not be allowed, resource manager offices will be staffed and available to conduct business and answer questions via email or telephone.
For more information from the Lake Barkley Dam office, call 270-362-4236.
