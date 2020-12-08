Two people were injured after a pair of wrecks involving a farm tractor on U.S. 45 in Graves County on Tuesday.
According to Capt. Jeremy Prince of the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Nathan Nesler, 19, of Mayfield was operating a John Deere tractor pulling a disc chisel partially on U.S. 45 when he was struck by a Buick SUV driven by Kirkland Raley, 23, of Hickory, who said he didn't see the tractor. The force of the impact impaled the disc chisel into Raley's vehicle, pushing the disc through the engine compartment and into the passenger seat, Prince reported.
As this collision occurred, Stephaine Easley, 35, of Paducah, was northbound on 45 in a Honda Pilot SUV. Easley came up on the collision involving the Buick SUV and the John Deere tractor and came to a stop. Cheryl Jensen, 70, of Wingo, also traveling northbound and in a Dodge Ram pickup behind Easley's vehicle rear-ended Easley's Buick, pushing her SUV into the median of U.S. 45 North, Prince stated.
Nelser and Easley were uninjured, Prince said, but Raley was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Jensen was taken by Mayfield/Graves County EMS to Baptist Health Paducah for treatment of her injuries. She was treated and released later in the evening, Prince said.
Deputy Chris Mensinger, the Kentucky State Police, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, the Viola Fire Department, the North Graves Fire Department, the Mayfield Fire Department and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet were active at the scene.
