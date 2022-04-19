LA CENTER — Tyler Drake Morgan, 23, of La Center, passed away on March 3, 2022, due to a work accident at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers.
Tyler was born in Paducah on Jan. 25, 1999 to Darren Ray and Kelli Linn Cochran Morgan. He was a member of Wickliffe First Baptist Church. Tyler worked as a deck hand for PTL Marine. He was the most loving father, husband and son and enjoyed playing with his kids every moment he had the opportunity to do so. Outside of family, Tyler had many other passions. He was co-founder of the DTEX (Downtown Exclusive) Truck Club where he and other members would travel and participate in truck shows in multiple states. Tyler also loved the outdoors and spent much of his free time fishing and duck hunting.
Tyler is survived by his wife of three years, Emily Nicole Hayes Morgan of La Center; his daughter, Raylee Beth Morgan of La Center; his son, Cole Drake Morgan of La Center; his parents, Darren and Kelli Morgan of Wickliffe; his brother, Conner Ray Morgan of Wickliffe; paternal grandmother, Linda Morgan of Wickliffe and maternal grandparents, Mike and Vicki Cochran of Wickliffe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Bethani Linn Morgan; paternal grandfather, Woodie Dell Morgan; uncle, Michael A. Cochran; and a cousin, Kameron Keith Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Guy Johnson, Jared Hayes and Butch Latta officiating.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Tyler Drake Morgan to the Tyler Morgan Memorial Scholarship Fund: in c/o Kelli or Emily Morgan, PO Box 37, Wickliffe, KY 42087 or to Cassidy’s Cause Therapeutic Riding Academy: 6075 Clinton Rd. Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
