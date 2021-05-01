West Kentucky Community and Technical College students Patrick Stephens and Kevonte Kilby were recently selected to the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) All-Academic team for 2020-21 academic year.
Stephens, of Benton, and Kilby, of Paducah, are among 32 top students, two from each of the 16 KCTCS colleges, who were selected for the honor based on a rigorous process that focuses on academic performance and community service.
Kilby has completed an Associate of Arts degree at WKCTC. While working full-time, he also found time to be involved with campus activities as a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honors society, the EMPOWER campus organization, and has assisted Concept Zero in clean-up activities at Land Between the Lakes. WKCTC professors have said Kilby displays a high level of intellectual curiosity through his questions and participation in class discussions. He plans to continue his studies at the University of Kentucky with a major in Electrical Engineering.
Stephens, a 13-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, returned to school to pursue an associate in applied science degree in business administration.
While at WKCTC, he became immersed in his academic studies as well as student organizations.
WKCTC professors said his leadership skills served as a model for fellow students in Phi Theta Kappa, the Sustainability Club, and the Student Government Association.
He created and implemented the first phases of enhancing the WKCTC Nature Trail, and has served as student representative to numerous college initiatives. Stephens plans to continue his business studies at Murray State University.
“I am humbled to have been selected to represent our college. I know there are many outstanding students at our school, and my experience here has been life changing,” said Stephens, who is a student speaker for the virtual 2021 Spring Commencement.
