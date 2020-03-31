The Purchase District Health Department reported Monday night two additional cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County, bringing the local total to eight since the first confirmation was made March 23.
The newest patients are a 20-year-old woman and 56-year-old woman. Both tested positive Monday, the health department reported. They are in stable condition and self-quarantined.
The health department is identifying and contacting anyone who may have been exposed, and close contacts will be asked to quarantine and be monitored for signs and symptoms.
Also on Monday, Graves County confirmed its first case of COVID-19, health officials reported.
The Graves County Health Department announced that a resident in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19, and he’s in isolation at an unnamed hospital, according to a news release.
“I know Graves Countians and our organizations will step up their game to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect their fellow citizens from the harm this virus can cause,” said Noel Coplen, health department director.
The health department did not give additional information about the patient other than he’d been self-isolating by remaining at home and limited contact with family.
“This case is a good example of how to be a good neighbor,” the release stated.
The new COVID-19 case adds Graves County to a growing list of counties throughout the state with confirmed cases, including McCracken, Marshall, Calloway and Lyon counties.
“We are going to be praying for that family,” Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry said.
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 42 new cases in Kentucky and at least 480 total cases, as of his daily briefing held at 4 p.m. local time Monday. He also announced two new deaths related to the virus. They were identified as an 88-year-old woman from Kenton County and 90-year-old woman from Simpson County, raising the state’s total to 11 deaths.
