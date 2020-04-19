The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky has selected 102 Kentucky sophomores for the Class of 2022.
Applicants were evaluated based on ACT and SAT scores, high school grades, awards, extracurricular activities, responses to essay and short answer questions, and letters of recommendation.
Students from 47 counties represent the Class of 2022. Selected students from this area include:
• McCracken County: Abby Beth, Paducah (McCracken County High School), and Jacob Harris, Kevil (McCracken County High School.
• Calloway County: Apirada Chaetawatee, Murray (Murray High School), and Chaney Robinson, Murray (Calloway County High School).
• Hickman County: Emma Harris, Clinton (Hickman County High School).
• Marshall County: Hayden Flickinger, Calvert City (Marshall County High School).
Regional students who are completing their first year of study at the Gatton Academy are:
• McCracken County: Joseph Baumer, Paducah (McCracken County High School), and Evelyn Dukes, Paducah (McCracken County High School).
• Calloway County: Isaac Anderson, Dexter (Calloway County High School).
• Fulton County: Caleb Collins, Fulton (Fulton County High School), and Caleb Fields, Hickman (Fulton County High School).
• Graves County: Natalie Heath, Mayfield (Graves County High School).
2020 graduates from the Gatton Academy include:
• McCracken County: Jason Qiu, Paducah (McCracken County High School); Alec Ramos, West Paducah (McCracken County High School); and Annisa Roberts, Paducah (McCracken County High School).
• Calloway County: Sophia Bogard, Murray (Calloway County High School).
• Marshall County: Kelsey Littrell, Calvert City (Marshall County High School).
The 102 selected students scored an average composite of 30.58 on the ACT and 30.23 on the mathematics portion of the exam. The highest possible score is a 36.
The goal of The Gatton Academy is to enable Kentucky’s exceptional young scientists and mathematicians to learn in an environment that offers advanced educational opportunities, preparing them for leadership roles in Kentucky.
Students will complete their junior and senior years of high school living in Florence Schneider Hall. At the end of their two-year course of study, students will graduate from high school with a minimum of 60 college credit hours.
The Gatton Academy is Kentucky’s first state-supported, two-year residential program for high school students with interests in advanced science and math careers, and is one of only 15 such programs in the nation.
