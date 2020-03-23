The first two confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McCracken County.
The Purchase District Health Department announced the cases Monday afternoon.
Neither of the individuals with the coronavirus were identified. They are in stable condition, said Kent Koster, public health director of the reporting agency. Efforts are underway to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed.
"We believe the risk to the general public is low, and as this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with the (Centers for Disease Control), (Department for Public Health), and the people of McCracken County," Koster said.
Jerome Mansfield, Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management director, said he believes the county is prepared for what it considered an inevitability — confirmed COVID-19 in the community.
“We were expecting cases in McCracken County, that’s why we have been working hard to prepare," Mansfield said.
"It will have an impact on our whole community now that we do have cases, but I'm very confident we're prepared to handle the invasion of the virus in our community."
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless gave her daily COVID-19 update Monday through social media, when she addressed the two local cases.
“We’ve known that there would be cases coming down the line eventually after the testing was increased and this will continue to happen,” she said.
“So, I still, once again ask you all — we can reduce the impact. We can reduce our friends and our families and our neighbors from the chances of getting COVID-19, if we continue to practice social distancing and the sanitation practices … put before us.
"We can make a big impact on this, we really can. So while it may be scary that there are now two positive cases in McCracken County, the truth of the matter is that there will be more. I ask you to consider bracing for that, but to make sure that you’re also considering what you can do to make an impact on those numbers.”
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer said he heard of the results late Monday afternoon.
“We’ve been operating knowing that it was either here or coming fast,” Clymer said.
“It’s going to be in most every community I think.”
“As far as the plan, no change in plan, just reiterating what we’ve been saying for a while now. … Follow the CDC recommendations, spacing, all that.”
Also Monday, rising concerns over the potential spread of COVID-19 resulted in a new round of closings in Paducah, impacting local businesses and public transportation.
Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all in-person retail businesses that are not life sustaining to close by 8 p.m. Monday. Also Monday, the Paducah Area Transit System (PATS) announced it was shutting down its fixed route bus system in response to concerns over the coronavirus.
"This is an unprecedented crisis that requires all of us working together to protect our families and our communities," said Arthur Boykin, PATS executive director.
"With a primary concern for the health and safety of PATS' workforce and the community at large, PATS is asking all customers to limit non-essential travel."
Fixed route service will be shut down for at least the next there weeks. PATS will continue to provide urgent care and Medicaid transportation services, with a limitation of one client per vehicle, Boykin said.
The PATS lobby also closed Monday and passenger waiting areas are scheduled to close today.
Clients are encouraged to call the transit system at 270-444-8700 if they have questions about service. Customer service phone support will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Boykin stressed that PATS continues to clean and disinfect buses daily, with extra sanitation efforts on high-touch areas.
Passengers are encouraged to practice good hygiene on and off the bus and avoid travel is they are feeling sick.
The interior of Kentucky Oaks Mall closed Monday, in response to the governor's order. The mall is owned and managed by Carfaro Company, which owns malls in 10 different states, said Joe Bell, Cafaro's director of corporate communications.
"That's 10 different governors and 10 different executive orders (to keep track of)," he said. "The first place we had a mall shut down was in Pennsylvania."
While the interior of the mall is closed, there are still several restaurants in and around the mall area where food is available either for carry-out or drive-through, Bell said.
Although the mall is closed, Cafaro will have management on site and security will be provide around the clock.
There are approximately 100 individual businesses in the mall and in close proximity, Bell said.
"Some of the familiar names you think are national chains are actually owned and operated by franchisees are local. And, they've hired local people. They're all taking a hurting on this."
