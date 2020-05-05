Two people were arrested Saturday night after a woman reported her 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen.
Paducah police officers spoke with the owner, and a GPS device in the vehicle showed that it was in the area of Jackson Street. Officers found the car at a convenience store in the 2500 block of Jackson Street at 8:13 p.m. and detained the three people in it.
The driver, a 16-year-old, told officers that he had borrowed the car from the owner’s boyfriend in exchange for $20. When the boyfriend confirmed his story, the teen was released to his father with no charges, police said.
However, a search of the car allegedly turned up a handgun from under the front passenger seat and a small amount of methamphetamine from the pants pocket of one of the passengers, according to police.
In the floorboard of the front seat where passenger Reanna Young, 19, was sitting, officers said they found a plastic sack containing crystal-like rocks and a large box of ice cream salt. Police said Young told them she intended to sell the salt as methamphetamine, but couldn’t find a buyer. A computer check of the handgun found under Young’s seat showed the gun was stolen, police said.
The other passenger — Jordan Mays, 25, of Marquess Street — consented to a search, police said, and officers allegedly found a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine in his pocket.
Young was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (handgun), sale or transfer of a simulated controlled substance and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
Mays was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Young and Mays were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail. Young was held on a $1,000 cash bond.
