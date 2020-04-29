Two brought to hospital after U.S. 60 collision

Two drivers were sent to the hospital for injuries following a collision on U.S 60 west of Kentucky Oaks Mall on Monday night.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, about 8:20 p.m., Billy G. McKendree, 80, of Metropolis, Illinois, was driving a silver 2003 BMW convertible eastbound on U.S. 60 and tried to make a left turn through a turnaround, apparently to go westbound on the highway.
Debra A. Sullivan, 57, of Paducah was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on the highway and collided with McKendree’s car, causing severe damage to both vehicles, deputies reported.
McKendree was extricated from his car, and both drivers were taken to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Both lanes of U.S. 60 were shut down for about 45 minutes.
Deputies were assisted on scene by the Concord Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS, Larry Meadow’s Body Shop and Harper’s Towing.
