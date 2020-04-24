Two people were arrested after a woman driving a stolen car refused to stop for authorities early Wednesday morning, Paducah police reported.
Star L. Foster, 36, of Benton, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle; receiving stolen property; first-degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and illegal possession of a legend drug.
Ha Kim Bowles, 22, of Paducah, is charged with illegal possession of a legend drug.
Paducah Police officers responded to Walmart on Irvin Cobb Drive around 3:37 a.m. on reports that a suspicious green vehicle had been circling the parking lot.
Police said they located the car and attempted to stop it, but the driver refused. A computer check of the car showed that it had been reported stolen on March 29 by a Paducah man.
The officers followed the vehicle as it left Walmart and drove toward Reidland, following several county roads at or below the speed limit. Near Hoover Street and Benton Road, the car was involved in a minor collision with a McCracken County Sheriff’s Department cruiser, police said.
The car came to a stop at the dead end of Hoover Street, where the occupants were detained.
Inside the vehicle, officers said they found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a bottle containing 26 suspected Xanax pills.
The driver, Foster, was arrested on the drug and fleeing charges and booked into McCracken County Jail.
Bowles, the passenger, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries from the collision and cited for illegal possession of a legend drug for three suspected Xanax bars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.