Graves County authorities arrested two women after a traffic stop early Saturday.
Deputy Chandler Sirls reported seeing a vehicle traveling 65 mph in a 45 mph zone at U.S. 45 North and Interstate 69 at about 1:15 a.m. He stopped the Mitsubishi Galant, driven by Melissa Strausbaugh, 34, at the I-69 overpass. According to Sirls, Strausbaugh's passenger told him her name was "Lesa Greer," though later investigation showed her name was Lisa Tolbert.
As other deputies arrived, a search allegedly found a white straw with methamphetimine inside, paraphernalia, marijuana and an open alcoholic container inside the vehicle, Sirls reported.
Strausbaugh was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled subtance, first offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense; speeding 20 mph over the speed limit; and possession of marijuana.
Tolbert, 38, who Sirls said had three outstanding warrants in McCracken County, was charged with possession of a controlled subtance, first offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle. She was also served two bench warrants for failure to appear and one bench warrant for probation violation on felony offenses, Sirls reported.
