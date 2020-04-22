Two arrested after Graves accident

Two young adults were arrested Monday on alcohol and drug charges after being involved in a car wreck northeast of Mayfield.
Graves County deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Spence Chapel Road near Spence Chapel United Methodist Church.
According to the incident report, the driver, Jamell Diaz, 19, of Paducah, was going south on Spence Chapel Road and he failed to negotiate a sharp curve. The car overturned and come to rest in the ditch on its roof.
Deputies allege that Diaz was under the influence and placed him under arrest. During the deputies’ investigation, two passengers — a juvenile and a woman, Nikea Cope, 21, of Mayfield — “became irate,” according to the report. Cope was later arrested.
During a search at the Graves County Jail, deputy jailers reportedly found suspected marijuana, Xanax and Gabapentin in Cope’s possession. When Diaz was brought to the jail, he reportedly became disorderly and assaulted a deputy jailer.
Diaz was charged with driving under the influence (first offense), second-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree assault.
Cope was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication, first-degree promoting contraband, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
