Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.