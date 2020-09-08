TODAY
‘McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3 — 7 p.m., Carson Park.
Graves County Public Library, Virtual Daughter Date Night, 5:30 p.m., Facebook, @gravescountypubliclibrary, or call 270-247-2911 for more information.
WEDNESDAY
Paducah Chamber Small Business virtual webinar, “Readjusting Operating Expenses: Cash Flow Projections.” 8 a.m., No cost to attend. Register at paducahchamber.org.
Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Together We Hope, Heal, and Grow, 3 p.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
