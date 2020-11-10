TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Benton Book Club, 10 a.m., call 270-527-9969 for to attend.
WEDNESDAY
Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch,call 270-527-9969 for to attend.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 1 p.m., Benton branch, call 270-527-9969 for to attend.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
