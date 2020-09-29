TODAY

McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park.

McCracken County Public Library, Virtual KYVL virtual tools for school, 7 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.

WEDNESDAY

Paducah Chamber Small Business virtual webinar, “PPP: From Loan to Grant, Next Steps.” 8 a.m. No cost to attend. Register at paducahchamber.org.

Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.

Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.

McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: What is Sprocket?, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/ or call 270-442-2510 for more information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In