TODAYMcCracken County Public Library, Virtual — Make Your Website Work For You, 11 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual — Job Searchers’ Chat, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Paducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park.
WEDNESDAYMarshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.