TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Virtual SRP event: Yoga for Kids, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Using LinkedIn in your Job Search, 11 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Job Searchers Discussion Group, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
WEDNESDAY
Marshall County Public Library, Virtual SRP event: Woodland Nature Station, 9 a.m., https://flipgrid.com/woodlandsnature.
Marshall County Public Library, Virtual SRP event: Mr. Bond Science, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Happily Ever After Book Club: LGBTQ Pride Month, 7 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
