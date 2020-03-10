TodayPaducah Professional Women Inc. Lunch, 11:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., WKCTC Emerging Technology Building 109.
Breast Cancer Support Group, 6 p.m., Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital Medical Pavilion, Suite 403. 270-442-1310.
Paducah Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society Meeting, 7 p.m., at Paducah Railroad Museum, 200 Washington St. Public invited. 270-908-6451.
American Legion Chief Paduke Post 31, Legionnaire and auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m.,1727 Washington Street.
AARP and IRS, free tax service to low- and moderate-income individuals, special attention to those 50 and older, 1-6 p.m., Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd., call 270-556-7141 for appointment.
Mat yoga, 11:15 a.m., chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Paducah Lions Club lunch, noon, Walker Hall.
Mayfield Lions Club, noon, Rita’s Cafe, 101 N. Seventh St. in Mayfield.
Baptist Health S.I.S.: Support, Inspire, and Survive group for Men & Women, 5:30 p.m. Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Center. Information 270-415-7631.
TOPS #110 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-ins at 6 p.m., meetings at 6:30 p.m. Lebanon United Methodist Church, 4620 Massa Drive (off old Mayfield Road), 270-217-9791.
WednesdayDiabetes classes,1 to 4 p.m., Atrium Classroom, Medical Park 2, Baptist Health Paducah. Free class with a certified diabetes instructor to assist with any question or concerns about diabetes. Physician order required. 270-575-2918 for information.
McCracken County Historical & Genealogy Society, 1:30 p.m., McCracken County Public Library. Visitors welcome. Information: 270-554-0878.
Papermill Retirees, Spouses, and Friends, 8:30 a.m., The Parlor in Lone Oak. 270-554-3492.
Disabled American Veterans, Miles Meredith Chapter 7 of Paducah, weekly Commander Coffee Call, 8 a.m. to noon. Service officer available.
AARP and IRS, free tax service to low- and moderate-income individuals, special attention to those 50 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., McCracken County Public Library, 555 Washington St. Walk-ins welcome.
Paducah Senior Center, free low-impact exercise for individuals age 60 and older, 10-11 a.m., 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, second floor.
Chair yoga, 12:15 p.m., Paducah Parks Recreation Center, 1527 Martin Luther King Blvd. Suzi Renaud, instructor.
Overeaters Anonymous’ Program of Recovery, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Heritage Room, Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital (hallway by Coffee Beanery). Program of recovery; no weigh-ins or fees. Lauren, 270-556-8873; or Melanie, 270-908-1717.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-ins 8:30 a.m., meeting 9:30 a.m., Fountain Ave Methodist Church basement, 300 Fountain Ave. 270-575-0258.
