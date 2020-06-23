TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Real Manners for the Real World (for kids), 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Organize files in Drive, 11 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Summer Reading: Nursery Rhyme Story Time, 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Job searchers discussion group, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Introducing the World of Dungeons & Dragons, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
WEDNESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Kids Summer Reading: Magician Barry Mitchell, 10 a.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Open McLib: Ask a Librarian! 1 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
Marshall County Public Library, Animalogy Webcast, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/MarshallCoLibrary/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Hit the Trail Hiking and Backpacking, 3 p.m., http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
