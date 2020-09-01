TODAYPaducah/McCracken County Midweek Market, 3-7 p.m., Carson Park.
Graves County Public Library, Make and Take Sand Art Craft Kit, supplies are limited. Call 270-247-2911 for more information
WEDNESDAYPaducah Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m., Paducah Chamber Small Business virtual webinar, “What I Wish I’d Known in My First Three Years of Business.” No cost to attend. Register at paducahchamber.org.
Marshall County Public Library, Mother Goose Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
Marshall County Public Library, Story Hour Program, 10 a.m., Benton branch.
