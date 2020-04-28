TODAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Story Time Interactive Program, 10 a.m. Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Call-in Book Club Program, 2 p.m., dial 317-816-3702, enter meeting ID 209 946 110, using password: 123. Questions or issues connecting, call 270-816-3702 and ask for Leslie.
WEDNESDAY
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual Open McLib: Things to Celebrate, 10:30 a.m. Online at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
McCracken County Public Library, Virtual McLib Live: Home Vegetable Gardens, 3 p.m., at http://facebook.com/mclibdotnet/.
