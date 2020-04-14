The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Caldwell Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., https://bit.ly/CaldwellFiscalCourt.
• Carlisle Fiscal Court — 2 p.m., https://bit.ly/CarlisleCountyFiscal.
• Paducah McCracken County Convention Center Corporation Board Meeting, 3 p.m. https://zoom.us/4747440246 or call 1-301-715-8592 using meeting ID: 4747440246.
• Bardwell City Council — 5 p.m. teleconference. Call 270-628-5415 for connection information.
• Paducah City Commission — 5:30 p.m. https://bit.ly/PaducahCityCommission or Comcast Channel 11.
