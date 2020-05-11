The Agenda is a listing of government meetings today.
• Lyon County Water District Board — 8 a.m., call 270-388-0271 for information.
• Fulton Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., judge-executive’s office, call 270-236-2594 to attend.
• Caldwell Fiscal Court — 9 a.m., courthouse, teleconference, call 270-365-6660 for info.
• McCracken Fiscal Court — Budget workshop, https://bit.ly/McCrackenFiscalCourt.
• Carlisle Fiscal Court — 2 p.m., https://bit.ly/CarlisleCountyFiscal.
• Bardwell City Council — 5 p.m., City Hall, call 270-628-5415 to attend.
• Grand Rivers City Council — 5:30 p.m., call 270-362-8272 to attend.
• Paducah City Commission — 5:30 p.m., https://bit.ly/PaducahCityCommission.
