Paducah, KY (42003)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 66F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.