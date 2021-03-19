MAYFIELD
The intersection of Paris Road, Cuba Road and South Third Street were the aisles of Dwayne Jacques’ church Monday and the passing cars and trucks were mobile pews full of congregants to hear his message, as long as they had their windows and radios down.
With a loud speaker, signs proclaiming the gospel, and a large cross hauled in a small wagon, Jacques claimed the grassy patch in front of Young Health USA as his pulpit.
“The gospel!” he said, when asked what he was preaching on to passers-by. “I’m trying to encourage Christians. You know a lot of Christians are down the way the world’s going. I’m trying to let them know and comfort them.
“I’m here to encourage the Christians and those who don’t believe to hopefully come to the truth of Jesus Christ.”
With a hoarse voice, Jacques said he has traveled across the contiguous United States preaching. A few people stood outside Dollar General on the corner of Farthing Street to hear his message. One person pulled his pick-up into the Young Health parking lot and sat with his windows down. Those drivers waiting for the green light and patrons at Sonic likely got a Monday sermon, as well.
His message wasn’t condemnation but touched on grace. He said while Christians face beatings, imprisonment and death elsewhere in the world, believers in America can find themselves living in fear. But pulling from scriptures such as Deuteronomy 31:6 and John 14: 27, Jacques said there is more to be faithful in than fearful of.
“To many, it may seem important now” he said to preach grace in the midst of the fretting of a pandemic and this-or-that strife, “but I feel it’s always been important. I need to let them know Christ is still on the throne. He’s still in control.”
And to share that message, Jacques’ church just maybe a corner, a plot of grass or the shoulder of a road.
