A Graves County teen faces charges after a truck he was driving ran off the road and crashed into a home Thursday, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Around 5:50 p.m., Deputy Jacob Hamm was dispatched to a reckless driver complaint involving a white Ford F-150 on Ky. 381. Before Hamm could find the vehicle, dispatch told him the truck had crashed into a mobile home on Swan Road. Upon Hamm’s arrival, he reportedly found the driver, Joshua West, 19, of Lynnville, outside of the truck walking around.
After further investigation and speaking with witnesses, Hamm determined that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Swan Road when the operator lost control. The truck went through the front yard of a residence and struck the corner of a mobile home. The truck also struck a parked Dodge Ram in the driveway.
One of the homeowners was sitting on a couch about 15 feet away from the room that was struck by the truck, the sheriff’s office reported. The other homeowner was in the backyard about 15-20 feet from the Dodge Ram that was struck.
West is charged with DUI, first offense; reckless driving; and wanton endangerment, second degree. He reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene and was arrested and taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center to be medically cleared. West was later taken to Graves County Jail.
Hamm was assisted by Sgt. Richard Edwards.
