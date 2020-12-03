BENTON — Members of the Boy Scouts of America follow the Scout Law, consisting of 12 points. These points are the scout’s goal, striving to live by them every day. Among those are being helpful, kind and courteous.
Practicing those points, BSA Troop 2484 from First Christian Church in Benton has completed a total renovation of the garden and courtyard at the Marshall County Resiliency Center. The center is an extension of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center in Paducah.
The center was developed by, and is a program of, the Merryman House to serve as a place of healing to the community. The center serves as a free and confidential resource that offers support and care to victims of crime residing in Kentucky’s eight-county Purchase region. Providers at the center offer a trauma-informed perspective — with an understanding of the nature of trauma and its impact on the mind, body and spirit.
When approached asking if the troop could be of help to the center, Troop 2484 Scoutmaster Josh Lightfoot originally thought a scout looking for a project to achieve Eagle rank may be interested. After finding out all scouts working on Eagle rank in the area had already committed to their own projects, Lightfoot put the wheels in motion to make the renovation a reality.
With the help of the Marshall Master Gardener Association, troop members picked out shrubs and plants that would thrive in the courtyard area. The MMGA is a volunteer organization through the Marshall County Cooperative Extension Office to help educate and assist the public on horticulture. Holly Nursery in Calvert City donated at the plants.
The scouts started the project in August, and over the course of three months completely cleared the courtyard area of weeds, trimmed the trees, power washed the concrete walkways, replanted shrubs and flowers, and built benches and planter boxes for the seating area.
While the physical labor itself counts as community service hours for scout ranks and several merit badges, one aspect of the project earned the scouts an elective merit badge — woodworking. Each scout was asked to find blueprint plans or create their own plans for planter boxes for flowers. Once a design was agreed upon, the scouts went to work building the boxes, as well as four wooden benches and a picnic table for the area. With the help of Jason Edwards, a local woodworker and Cub Scout pack den leader, scouts cut the wood, sanded it, stained it and built the furniture. Materials were donated by Lowe’s in Paducah.
“It was such a joy to see these youth engaged in work that will benefit their scout goals, but that will also directly benefit the greater community,” Merryman House Community Ambassador Mary Huff said. “Volunteerism begins at a young age, and working with this troop is a perfect example of that.”
