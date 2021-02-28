The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared the following water over the road report as of 10:20 p.m. Sunday:
Calloway County
U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection - The traffic signal is in flashing mode with the intersection functioning as a 4-way stop for an extended period due to a flooded control cabinet
Crittenden County
KY 91 at 15.76 milepoint - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is CLOSED due to fog. Anticipate opening Monday morning on the regular schedule.
Fulton County
KY 94 is CLOSED at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom Area
KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom
KY 1125 South has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 94 and KY 166
KY 1128 has Water Over Road signs posted between KY 1127 and Maddox Road
Graves County
U.S. 45 is OPEN at the 0 to 2mm near the Graves-Hickman County Line
KY 58 is CLOSED at the 0.0mm at the Graves-Hickman County Line - Signs Posted
KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 0.0mm at the Graves-Hickman County Line - Signs Posted
KY 303 Extended is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to a culvert washout south of the KY 94 intersection - Barricades & Signs Posted
Hickman County
KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm near the Chicken Barns
KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm - Signs Posted
U.S. 45 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 1-2mm east of the Hickman-Fulton County Line
U.S. 51 is CLOSED between the 2 and 3 mile marker south of the KY 1529 intersection - Signs Posted with KYTC Personnel Present
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area - Signs Posted
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted
As little as 6 inches of running water can knock you off your feet or push a vehicle off the roadway. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.