The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns the public of a text phishing attempt that impersonates a state agency.
The cabinet said Saturday that a text message has been sent to people that includes a link and the sender is listed as “KYDOT.” The text message is not from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and recipients are warned not to click the link that asks for personal information. The cabinet said it does not send text messages that solicit personal information.
Victims who have submitted any personal information are advised to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, and follow its guidance concerning potential identity theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.