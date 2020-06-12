The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering area residents an opportunity to provide a final round of input on plans for the reconstruction of U.S. 60 from the Ballard-McCracken County Line westward to near La Center in Ballard County.
Alternate 1, the preferred alignment for the new four-lane, runs just south of the existing U.S. 60 from the end of the four-lane near the Ballard-McCracken County line extending westward to the Humphrey Creek Bridge at mile point 11.5 just east of La Center, a distance of about 6.8 miles.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to conduct a public meeting is limited. To keep the project progressing toward construction, KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said the agency is offering the public an opportunity to view displays online, then provide comments to the project management team.
Go to the KYTC District 1 homepage, scroll down and click on U.S. 60 Ballard/McCracken Counties. Contact information is at the upper right of that page.
Property owners and nearby residents who have questions and comments regarding the reconstruction of U.S. 60 in eastern Ballard County may contact project manager Chris Kuntz at the cabinet office (501 Kentucky Dam Road, near Reidland), by phone at 270-898-2431 or by email at Chris.Kuntz@ky.gov.
Members of the project team can be available by appointment to share the displays with citizens who are unable to view the online presentation.
