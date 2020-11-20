In an effort to reduce travel delays along an extended Interstate 24 work zone, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises holiday travelers to use one of two alternate routes to reduce traffic delays caused by an active project on Interstate 24. A 13-mile work zone with two-way traffic and a centerline barrier wall will remain in place through the peak Thanksgiving travel period.
The I-24 work zone runs from the 51 to 65 mile marker with a 15-foot width restriction westbound and a 12-foot width restriction eastbound bound with a 55 mile per hour speed limit.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat says drivers who plan to travel this section of I-24 can reduce potential delays by taking an alternate route.
“While we work to make improvements on I-24, we want to encourage travelers to plan ahead and know their route to avoid delays by choosing one of our two alternate routes,” Poat said. “We’ve been in a similar situation when a lane restriction in a neighboring county during the 2010 Thanksgiving holiday led to a significant three-hour delay and six-mile backup. We want to encourage drivers to take advantage of these alternate routes to avoid any frustration and get to your destination safely and on time.”
Alternate route A for eastbound traffic takes I-69 South at I-24 Exit 25 to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange, then heads east along U.S. 68 to Aurora and through Land Between The Lakes to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. This alternate route with about 17 miles of two-lane highway adds about 15 minutes of travel time. The westbound version of this route runs from Exit 65 to Exit 25 via U.S. 68 East and I-69 North.
Alternate route B for westbound traffic takes I-24 Exit 43 to The Pennyrile Parkway North, then travels Interstate 69 South to return to I-24 at Exit 43. This alternate has a bit longer drive time, but is all four-lane. The eastbound version of this route runs from I-24 Exit 43 to Exit 82 via I-69 North, then the Pennyrile Parkway South.
Both routes allow cross-country travelers to avoid the I-24 work zone with extended traffic restrictions.
“The more cars we have use these alternate routes during peak travel, the better,” Poat said. “Diverting some traffic to these alternate routes will also serve to reduce congestion and delays for cross-country travelers who stay on I-24 through the work zone.”
Poat encouraged motorists to monitor the I-24 work zone for potential traffic backups by checking the traffic monitoring features at GoKY.ky.gov, the Google Maps traffic feature, WAZE.com, or by using the WAZE app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.