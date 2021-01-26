The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shared the following water over the road report (as of 6:50 p.m. Tuesday) for far western Kentucky as a result of Monday's storms:
Carlisle County
U.S. 62 is OPEN at the 4mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of the KY 121 intersection
KY 1820 is OPEN at the 1-3 mile marker
KY 1628 is CLOSED at the 3 to 4 mile marker - Signs Posted
Fulton County
KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 7 to 11mm in the Lower Bottom between KY 311 and KY 1099
Graves County
KY 339/Old Clinton Road is CLOSED at the McCracken-Graves County Line near Melber
Hickman County
U.S. 51 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 4 to 5mm in the Bayou De Chien area with KYTC personnel monitoring
KY 780 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm west of the U.S. 51 intersection - Signs Posted
KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm at Obion Creek Bridge in the Hailwell area - Signs Posted
KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mile marker in the Bayou De Chien area between Rose Road and Hopkins Cemetery Road - Signs Posted
KY 239 is CLOSED at the 0.5 to 3.7mm - Signs Posted
Marshall County
KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 2mm at the Clarks River Bridge - Signs Posted
McCracken County
KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2 mm just west of the KY 450/Oaks Road intersection - Signs Posted
KY 348/Wadesboro Road has Water Over Road signs posted at the 6.5 to 7 mm between Hardmoney and the McCracken-Graves County Line
KY 339/Old Clinton Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line
Trigg County
KY 1507/Barefield Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm between U.S. 68 and KY 958/Montgomery Church Road - Signs Posted
———
The cabinet asks that if you encounter a flooded highway that is not marked by a sign, take note of the highway number and the specific location using a milepost, nearby intersection, or landmark and immediately report it to your local 911 Call Center.
