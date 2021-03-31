Graves County Sheriff's deputies arrested two Mayfield residents on drug and warrant charges following a traffic stop Monday.
Around 8:20 p.m. Monday, deputies Chandler Sirls and Peyton Jackson stopped a vehicle on Ky. 408, according to the sheriff's office. They found the driver and passenger — Natasha Allen, 32, and Dustin Boyd, 22 — both had warrants for their arrests.
A vehicle search produced methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, a news release from the sheriff's office indicated.
Allen and Boyd were arrested.
Allen was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); driving on a suspended/revoked license; and two Graves County bench warrants.
Boyd was charged on a Graves County bench warrant.
Both were taken to Graves County Jail.
