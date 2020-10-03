A Paducah man faces felony and other charges after his arrest after a traffic stop early Friday in Murray.
At about 12:30 a.m., a Calloway County deputy attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima near the intersection of Lowes Drive and 16th Street for an alleged traffic violation. When the vehicle stopped, the sheriff’s office said, a rear passenger in the vehicle got out and began to flee. The deputy reported the man had something in his hand as he was running. A short time later, the man was caught and taken into custody.
A search of the man — identified as Thomas E. Halliburton, 22 — as well as the area he ran to resulted in finding marijuana and a loaded handgun, the sheriff’s office said.
Halliburton was charged with second degree fleeing or evading police (Class A misdemeanor), possession of marijuana (Class A misdemeanor), and tampering with physical evidence (Class D felony). Halliburton was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Murray State University Police and the Murray Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.