A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans an eastbound work zone traffic shift along a 2-mile section of Interstate 24 at Paducah starting around noon Thursday, the cabinet said.
The zone runs along I-24 from mile point 2.8 near the Ky. 305 Paducah Exit 3 interchange extending eastward through the U.S. 60 Exit 4 interchange to mile point 4.8 near the Perkins Creek Bridge.
This traffic shift is to allow the contractor to install joint waterproofing and complete final construction details to prepare for a return to normal traffic flow in the next few days, the KYTC said.
Eastbound traffic in this work zone is currently traveling in the right-hand or driving lane to allow the contractor to work on bridge and overpass decks along the closed passing lane. Starting around noon Thursday, the contractor plans to move traffic to the left-hand or passing lane to facilitate this final round of work.
Truckers should be aware that this 2-mile long work zone will continue to include a 13-foot maximum load width restriction.
This extended work zone is to allow bridge deck overlay and maintenance work on the Perkins Creek Bridge, the U.S. 60 Exit 4 Overpass, and the KY 305 Exit 3 Overpass.
This work zone has a 55 mile per hour speed limit with an enhanced enforcement presence and double fines for citations.
