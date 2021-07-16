• I-24 Downtown Business Loop/U.S. 60-Business along South Third Street in Paducah, closed 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the 1300 Block of South Third Street, demolition work at Precision Machine Shop.
• U.S. 60 that includes portions of South 21st and Jackson streets between Joe Clifton Drive at mile point 13.4 and Old Mayfield Road at mile point 14.3 in Paducah, starting Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 7-10 days, milling and paving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.