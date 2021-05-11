• Resurfacing of various Paducah streets starts today. Streets include: South 20th Street, Otis Dinning Drive, South 22nd Street, Washington Street, Walter Jetton Boulevard, Caldwell Street, South 6th Street.
Use caution, and watch for the work crews and traffic control devices. Avoid parking on the streets scheduled for rehabilitation.
• Dorena-Hickman Ferry, closed into Wednesday, engine maintenance. Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating schedule and status by calling 731-693-0210 or by going to https://www.facebook.com/DorenaHickmanFerry/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.