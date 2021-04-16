• U.S. 60 at intersections with Ky. 726/Kelly Road and Ky. 996/Metropolis Lake Road in western McCracken County, starting Monday, construction of R-cuts at intersections. (To reduce crashes, an R-Cut restricts left turns, then directs traffic to a dedicated turn lane with a modified U-turn [R-Cut]. For more information on how an R-Cut works, visit www.US45Safety.org.)
• Ohio River “Brookport” bridge, one lane, bridge structure inspection, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. through Sunday.
