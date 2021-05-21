• Interstate 24 Business Loop/U.S. 60-Business on Paducah's Southside, one-lane traffic, starting Monday. This work zone runs from the Bethel Street intersection near the Paducah Southside Fire Station extending eastward to the intersection with U.S. 60 and Ky. 1954/John Puryear Drive. The work zone is along Wayne Sullivan Drive at the rear of the Southside Walmart.
This work is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
