• Ky. 1565/Mayfield-Metropolis Road, between Buchannon and Old Hinkleville roads, extended closure starting Tuesday until early November, reconstruction of the Massac Creek Branch Bridge.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page. Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.
