PRINCETON — Most of us don’t get all of the things we wanted for Christmas. Most of us can’t find the things we want to give others for Christmas. Thanks to the Princeton Police Department, fewer children will get nothing for Christmas.
The David Scott Memorial Toy Drive — in its 15th year under that name — provided toys for families in need this year, many of whom had incomes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Officer Logan Payne, who has coordinated the toy drive for the last four years, said the department received 50 applications for 101 children — fewer than last year’s total, but still filling a local need.
“It worked out very well,” Payne said of this year’s toy drive and Saturday’s distribution. “It was kind of a normal year, and I think it went off pretty good.”
Payne said the toy drive helps to put police in a positive light with the people they work for and sometimes see under bad circumstances.
“Typically, we’re involved with people on the worst day of their lives, so it’s good to be involved during something positive,” he said. “It’s good to give something back, and it helps with the community perception of us.
“I’m always pleasantly surprised about what we get every year (from the public). We tell people, ‘You can either donate toys directly or you can drop off a monetary donation,’ and every year, we have a pretty good turnout on donations, and this year was no exception.”
The police department gathered toys through several events and with the help of donations of toys and money from businesses and people around the county.
The toys were distributed Saturday afternoon at City Hall.
“It’s hard to get everybody’s Christmas all at one time, especially this year,” said Brittany Hallum, who has five children, three of whom qualify for toy drive presents.
“This really means a lot to be able to come up here and have our town come together and be able to get some Christmas presents for our kids.
“I got laid off a while back, and my boyfriend lost a lot of hours due to COVID, so we’re trying to catch up now from this past summer.”
Amanda Armstrong said the toy drive meant a lot to her and her two children.
“I have not been able to work near as much as I usually am,” she said. “I’m doing full-time schooling on top of that myself. It’s a lot less stressful knowing there’s people out there that’s willing to help.”
Christina Eaton has three children at home and is expecting another.
“It makes things a whole lot easier,” she said. “My husband’s the only one that’s working.”
The PPD toy drive started years ago as the department’s Toys for Tots toy drive, but that name became trademarked with the U.S. Marine Corps. On Dec. 12, 2006, Officer David Scott was on his way to help with the toy drive when he was involved in a fatal single-vehicle accident.
Later that day, then-Mayor Vickie Hughes renamed the event in his honor. Scott coordinated the annual toy drive for the Princeton Police Department.
The department announced in November that applications were being accepted for families who qualified for participation. Applications were accepted for two weeks as the department worked to collect toys to distribute, either through toy donations or using donated money to buy toys.
Children age 2 to 10 are eligible to receive toys through the toy drive, and only children’s parents or legal guardians can apply for them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.