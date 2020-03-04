Tim Todd was named by the Murray State University Board of Regents as the university’s provost and vice president for academic affairs at the board’s Feb. 28 meeting.
Todd, whose career includes more than 25 years of teaching and learning, had most recently served as interim provost since August 2019.
“I am honored, humbled and very blessed,” Todd said. “I’ve been at Murray State University for a quarter-century, and it’s a distinct honor to work with the administration, faculty and staff to do all we can for our students.”
In his tenure at the university, Todd’s leadership has been demonstrated by his work on numerous Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business and institution-wide projects.
Todd’s resume includes collaborating with the Murray State University Foundation to secure the dedication of the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business in 2012, establishment and growth of the university’s Master of Business Administration and logistics and supply chain management programs and naming and renovating the university’s State Farm Financial Services Resource Center.
“Dr. Tim Todd has served in several high-level academic roles and is uniquely qualified for the job ahead,” MSU President Bob Jackson said. “Additionally, he has provided extraordinary service to the university for 25 years. It is an honor to have him in this position as we work to advance this institution.”
Prior to assuming the interim provost position, Todd served as dean and full professor in the Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business from 2007 to 2019. He also served as interim dean of the college in 2006-07, and as the university’s associate provost (2003-06) and assistant provost (1998-2003).
Todd grew up in Dawson Springs, earning his bachelor of arts degree in corporate and organizational communication and his master of arts in organizational communication from Western Kentucky University. He earned his doctorate from North Carolina State University in 1994.
