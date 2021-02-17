Jenna Price and Mason Romanak, seniors at Paducah Tilghman High School, have been named candidates in the 2021 United States Presidential Scholars Program by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and the United States Department of Education.
Of the nearly 3.5 million high school seniors graduating this year, fewer than 4,000 students from across the country have been selected to participate in the prestigious recognition program. Approximately 100 Kentucky high school seniors have been designated 2021 Presidential Scholar Candidates.
