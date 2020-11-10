Paducah Tilghman High School seniors Sam Kirchhoff and Madeline Strenge have been named School Winners in the Heisman High School Scholarship program.
The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance continues a 26-year tradition of honoring high school seniors who accomplish tremendous feats in the classroom, on the field, and most importantly, within their communities. The scholarship recognizes and rewards both male and female high school athletes who are community-minded and driven to use their exceptional talents for the benefit of all.
By inviting male and female students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.
Kirchhoff is a six-year member of the Tilghman varsity tennis team. He holds the second seed position for PTHS and was awarded the Jeff Leeper Student-Athlete of the Year award in 2019. He was named part of the KHSSA Academic All-State First Team.
Kirchhoff is an AP Scholar with Distinction and a member of the National Honor Society. He is the son of Amy and Reese Kirchhoff.
Strenge is a four-year member of both the Tilghman track team and cross country team.
She has served as captain of the cross country team for two years. She has placed in the top five for cross country regionals three times and first place in several individual and relay regional track events.
She was recently named to the All-Area 1 Overall Girls Second Team. Strenge is an AP Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. She is the daughter of Jessica and Brandon Strenge.
— Paducah Public Schools
