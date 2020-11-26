Paducah Tilghman High School seniors Raven Butler and Aiden Caywood have been named semifinalists in the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Program. Butler and Caywood are among 1,609 high school seniors nationwide selected from a pool of over 99,000 applicants to advance in the scholarship program based on academic excellence, leadership and service to the community. They are two of 60 Kentucky high school seniors to advance in the scholarship process and the only two from the region.
Butler is an AP Scholar and treasurer of the National Honor Society. She is a member of Paducah Tilghman’s student council, serving as an officer for three years. She is co-president of Future Business Leaders of America and has tested regionally for the club in business math subjects, advancing to state and nationals. She has served as a member of the leadership team for Fellowship of Christian Athletes for three years. She is a member of the academic team, Mock Trial, PT Ambassadors, Beta Club, Interact Club, and Sustainability Club. Butler is also active in Spanish Club, Drama Club, and Pep Club. She was selected to compete on the Math, Science and History teams for Paducah Tilghman at regional competitions.
A two-year member of the choir, she served as stage manager for the productions of “West Side Story” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Butler has been a three-year member of the Paducah Bank Teen Ambassador/Alumni Board program. She attends Lone Oak Church of Christ where she volunteers in the nursery and for the Children’s Bible Hour program. Butler is a dancer at Center Stage Dance Academy where she is also a member of the competitive dance troupe. She volunteers as a big sister in their mentor program and is a volunteer teacher weekly in a class for the younger students. Butler started her own business, Smart Choice Recycling, which generates funds for the school system’s program for homeless students. She is an alumna of both the Governor’s Scholars Program and Youth LEAD and was recently selected as a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week. Butler was also selected as a Centre College Fellow last year. She is the daughter of Lori and Danny Butler.
Caywood is an AP Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. He is the founder and president of the Paducah Tilghman Sustainability Club, a four-year tenor saxophone section leader of the Paducah Tilghman Band of Blue, a PT Ambassador, and a member of and featured soloist in Tilghman’s male a cappella chorus, Prime Rib. He was selected to compete on Tilghman’s History team at regional competitions. A four-year member of the choir, he served as a member of the stage crew for Tilghman’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”
He volunteers regularly at Paducah Cooperative Ministry and logs extensive hours of community service through environmental cleanups and recycling collection. Caywood has served his community through his role as a performing arts ambassador for the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization and was a member of the 2019-20 Paducah Pathfinders Youth Program. He has worked as a pizza cook at Mellow Mushroom and in customer service at Banks Market. He currently provides lawn care maintenance for the Paducah Women’s Club. He is an alumnus of the both the Governor School for the Arts Creative Writing Program and the Governor’s Scholars Program. In addition, he was selected to attend Murray State University’s Commonwealth Honors Academy. He was recently recognized as a Paducah Bank Teen of the Week. His parents are Whitney Cassity-Caywood and John Caywood.
“Raven and Aiden are dedicated to academic excellence and to meaningful service to our school and community,” Principal Allison Stieg said. “It is a testament to their heads and their hearts to be recognized by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation as leaders among the nation’s most accomplished, thoughtful high school seniors. Everyone at Tilghman is excited to watch their journey through Coca-Cola’s scholarship process.”
