Paducah Tilghman High School junior Zabrina Hunter, sophomore Addie Beth Franklin and freshman Landon Snyder were awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award on Dec. 15 for exemplifying the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
The DAR Youth Citizenship Award was established to foster a greater appreciation of the qualities of American citizenship among schoolchildren. Schools and service organizations may nominate one student per grade each year in grades 5-11. They were nominated by the PTHS administration.
Hunter is the daughter of Meoshe and Cedric Hunter. Franklin is the daughter of Katrina and Tim Franklin. Snyder is the son of Tina and Andrew Snyder.
