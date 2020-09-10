A Paducah Tilghman High School student tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the school system reported.
The student experienced an onset of symptoms in the late afternoon on Monday, Paducah Public Schools stated, and underwent testing for the virus on Tuesday morning. The student has not been in attendance at school since before Labor Day weekend.
The Purchase Area Health Department traces contacts back 48 hours from onset of symptoms, so it is probable that the student was not at school when they contracted the virus, the school system said.
Paducah Public Schools reports it is following guidance from the Purchase Area Health Department. The Purchase Area Health Department is handling all case investigation and contact tracing with cooperation from the school district. The individuals who meet the criteria of a close contact will be contacted by PAHD and receive instructions. Parents with a student who may have been exposed can expect a call from contact tracers at the Purchase Area Health Department.
Questions can be directed to PAHD at 270-444-9631 or visit kycovid19.ky.gov for more information.
Parents/guardians with specific questions can direct those to Amie Tooley, Healthy at School Officer, at amie.tooley@padu cah.kyschools.us or by calling 270-444-5600, ext. 1020.
