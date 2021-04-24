Paducah Tilghman High School junior Dana Hernandez has been chosen to attend the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute’s 2021 R2L NextGen summer program, Paducah Public Schools announced.
Hernandez is the first Kentuckian ever chosen for the Latinx leadership experience, according to the school system. Hernandez was chosen because of her leadership potential, civic engagement and desire to give back. In the program, Hernandez will be supported with “leadership, college readiness, and civic engagement programming and resources that will empower (her) in becoming the next generation of Latinx leaders when Latinx leadership is needed more than ever,” the news release stated.
