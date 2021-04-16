By SUN STAFF
Paducah Tilghman High School junior Paige Lauren Kight has earned a perfect 36 composite score on the March ACT, according to Paducah Public Schools. Historically, fewer than 0.4% of all test takers nationwide earn a perfect overall score.
She is an AP Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and a member of the Varsity Academic Team. She is a member of PTHS’ Band of Blue, a member of the Paducah Symphony Youth Choir, and is active in the 4-H Sewing Club and PTHS’ Sustainability Club. Kight is also a Youth Advisor for www.parentandteen.com.
She was named a Jack Kent Cooke Scholar in seventh grade, a designation that follows her through high school and her undergraduate career.
“Paige has been an academic force throughout her years at Clark, Paducah Middle, and now at Tilghman,” Tilghman Principal Allison Stieg said. “She is a voracious reader, a gifted writer, and a critical thinker. Given her unparalleled work ethic and her thirst for knowledge, it came as no surprise to me that she aced the ACT. She is well-positioned to start her senior year and I have no doubt that her college application process will be an exciting one.”
Kight is the daughter of Kelly and Robert Kight.
